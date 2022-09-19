Lying About Leicester

Above, a British police officer works to keep the vibrancy from getting out of hand in Leicester.

One of the frequent themes of this blog is that the news media exist primarily not to report the news, but to manage the Narrative. This from the BBC is a perfect example:

Advertisement

Police and community leaders have called for calm after large numbers of people became involved in disorder in parts of East Leicester. Footage online shows hundreds of people, mainly men, filling the streets on Saturday evening. It is the latest in a series of disturbances to have broken out following an India and Pakistan cricket match on 28 August. A significant police operation will remain in the area in the coming days. Speaking on Saturday night, Leicestershire Police's temporary chief constable Rob Nixon said in a video: "We've had numerous reports of an outbreak of disorder in parts of the East Leicester area of the city. "We have got officers there, we are taking control of that situation, there are additional officers that are en route, and dispersal powers and stop and search powers have been authorised. "Please do not get involved, we are calling for calm." Community leaders from East Leicester were on the ground with officers, and were calling for calm and encouraging people to go home, the force added.

The local MP issued a statement saying that diversity is what gives Leicester its strength. Of course she did. It was a mostly peaceful expression of diversity, one imagines.

Have a look at this Substack analysis that tells you what really happened in Leicester. Excerpts:

After being blasted for covering up the diverse nature of the riots -- sorry, "large-scale disorder" -- the BBC issued a more accurate report. The difference is striking. The updated report is what the BBC ought to have issued in the first place, if its news editors thought their job was to accurately reflect events in the real world, as opposed to preventing RACISTS from drawing RACIST conclusions.

About twenty years ago, I got into an argument with a liberal Boomer journalist colleague about this sort of thing. He believed that the function of the news media is to "put a damper on passions" -- and that withholding information was therefore justifiable. I thought that was outrageous, across the board, until I went to an international conference of Christian journalists, and heard from a journalist in India, who explained that her bosses on occasion would deliberately suppress information about Muslim-Hindu clashes, for the sake of preventing loss of life. She made a very convincing case for the wisdom of doing this.

But that's India, not Great Britain, where Diversity Is Our Strength™. The progressives who administer our society and its institutions are going to insist that we lie to ourselves and each other until the whole thing falls apart, and the Gods of the Copybook Headings hurl thunderbolts.

When liberals sneer at Viktor Orban for not wanting to import diversity into Hungary, this ultra-vibrancy is the kind of thing he's wanting to avoid.