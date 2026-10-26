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Foreign Affairs

Lula Wins in Brazil, but Bolsonaro Refuses to Concede

State of the Union: The results mark a setback for the rising Latin American right.
US President Trump meets with Brazilian President Lula da Silva at the White House
Andrew Day
Oct 26, 2026 8:52 AM
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Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva won a historic fourth term on Sunday in a polarized runoff election against the right-wing candidate Flavio Bolsonaro. Lula won 51.8 percent of the vote with all the votes counted, according to results announced by Brazil’s electoral court.

Bolsonaro refused to concede and asked for the election to be annulled, pointing to a last-minute decision from a Supreme Court justice to extend voting for two hours. He observed that the justice, Cristiano Zanin, is Lula’s former lawyer, but both candidates had requested extensions.

The results defied preelection polls and marked a setback for the rising Latin American right.

Bolsonaro is the son of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, whom Lula defeated in 2022. The elder Bolsonaro was sentenced to prison for plotting a coup to remain in power.

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