Nvidia CEO Found Out About Honey Traps the Hard Way

If you’re in China as a businessman or government official and are what women would call a “4” on the good-looks scale, and the Chinese woman who approaches you at the bar is an “8,” it is probably a honey trap. Leave your drink unfinished on the bar and get out of there. They don’t call spying the world’s second-oldest profession without good reason; sex and secrets have always made good bedfellows.

Ask the latest high-profile honey trap victim, the Nvidia CEO and U.S. citizen Jensen Huang. Huang, married for some 40 years with two children, worth billions of dollars, and custodian of some of AI’s most critical secrets, fell casually into an affair with a beautiful Chinese woman in Singapore. Allegedly, the Chinese Ministry of State Security (MSS) soon learned of the affair and may have recruited the woman to gather information from Huang—a textbook honey trap. At some point, U.S. intelligence agencies began monitoring the woman and informed Huang she may be an MSS spy. Beijing denies everything, and Huang has been made to step down as CEO of the company he built. Nobody is saying publicly what secrets the Chinese, the most likely winners here, may have acquired (if indeed she was a spy).

Though the press has had a grand time talking about the lurid details of the possible blackmail, that is not how most honey traps work. Many outsiders assume the point of the liaison between the spy and the target is to capture incriminating photos and naughty recordings. These are used to threaten the target with the end of his marriage, the loss of his job, maybe even jail time. He may then be blackmailed into working for the foreign spy service, an asset to be used however his new puppet-masters see fit. In some countries, an officer of the host nation's intelligence service will actually burst into the hotel room to inform the target that his life as he knows it is over. (This practice is known as a “tiger trap,” and was a favorite technique in the old Eastern Bloc.)

But most of that is best reserved for spy movies. In real life, people trapped by blackmail will often do anything to escape, including ending their own life (a Japanese diplomat committed suicide in Shanghai in May 2004 after being finding himself in a honey trap). And the threat of exposure does not necessarily translate into endless control over another person's behavior. It can often produce exactly the opposite reaction hoped for: resistance, escape, or cooperation with the victim's own government to expose the local goons. Coerced people, like torture victims, also have a tendency to tell their controllers whatever they think they want to hear. Government officials from all sorts of countries receive counterintelligence tradecraft training in this and are specifically told to come forward at the first sign a honey trap may be being laid. That turns a prospective asset into a “burnt source.”

A better way to use a honey trap is to keep the relationship going. A hyper-wealthy man like Huang doesn't need material perks, but for others the foreign spy service might supply off-the-beaten-path hotel rooms or a safe apartment (all bugged of course). Money for nice dinners and foreign trips can be passed along. The host country, in the case of foreign government officials, might surreptitiously make sure the target and his honey are not being surveilled by a third-party intel service on to something. In one instance, when an American target expressed interest in breaking up with his Beijing-planted girlfriend, she conveniently introduced him to her “friend,” who proved more to his liking. Targets also may facilitate access to additional prospective assets: Rich men are friends with other rich men, diplomats attend receptions with other diplomats, and so forth. The intelligence agencies often play the long con, not always seeking immediate recruitment or exploitation. The sex part is not the intel op; it is the facilitator of a relationship and the vetting that the target has access to the desired information. It just so happens that pillow talk is one of the best ways to learn how much someone knows.

Huang of course is just one of many people who have been caught in a honey trap; the practice is found throughout recorded history, because it consistently gets results. The MSS is particularly known for using the technique. Many will recognize Katrina Leung. Leung operated as a double agent for 18 years, maintaining parallel romantic relationships with her FBI handlers while simultaneously funneling classified U.S. materials back to Beijing. Also well-known is Fang Fang, a suspected MSS operative who targeted up-and-coming political figures, engaging in romantic relationships to build long-term political leverage (most notably with Democratic congressman Eric Swalwell).

Inside China itself, things got so bad that the State Department finally implemented a blanket ban on all U.S. government personnel in the country engaging in romantic or sexual relationships with Chinese nationals. Personnel with existing relationships had to end their relationships, leave the country, or apply for an exemption. For its part, China bans its own foreign ministry staffers from relationships with foreigners.

U.S. personnel face restrictions or requirements to report romantic or sexual relationships with nationals from other countries, though the list of those countries and the exact nature of the restrictions is classified. None however, at least as far as is publicly known, are as strict as those imposed on staff in China. Too bad no one told Jensen Huang about that.