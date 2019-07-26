Under sanctions, Iran’s regional influence grows. Kenneth Katzman makes the case that Iranian influence grew when Iran was under sanctions before the JCPOA and isn’t going to be diminished by sanctions now.

The diplomacy of deference. Andrew Bacevich explains that the Trump administration’s foreign policy in the Middle East is constrained by what Israel and Saudi Arabia will tolerate.

Trump’s Saudi arms vetoes, deconstructed. William Hartung dissects Trump’s disgraceful pro-Saudi vetoes.