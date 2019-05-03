Trump’s demolition of arms control. Paul Pillar explains why the president’s supposed interest in a more expansive arms control treaty is just an excuse to destroy the existing arms control architecture.

Libya’s fate remains beholden to a crude and clumsy game of Realpolitik. Tarek Megerisi reviews the destructive effects of outside meddling in Libya’s affairs.

When Nixon told us invading Cambodia would save civilization. Andrew Bacevich looks back at Nixon’s absurd and inflammatory rhetoric that he used to justify expanding the war into Cambodia.