The Hanoi summit was doomed from the start. Ankit Panda and Vipin Narang explain why North Korea was never going to go for the “big” deal Trump proposed.

The U.S. is pushing Iran into the arms of our enemies. Thomas Pickering faults the Trump administration’s withdrawal from the nuclear deal and reimposition of sanctions for empowering hard-liners and isolating the U.S.

Trump is barreling toward war with Iran. Congress must stop him. Sens. Tom Udall and Dick Durbin sound the alarm over the Trump administration’s pursuit of regime change in Iran that could lead to a new war.