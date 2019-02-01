Detainees describe an American presence in torture chambers. Spencer Ackerman reports on allegations from Yemeni detainees that there were Americans present during their interrogations and were involved in their torture by their Emirati captors.

Europe launches Iran trade mechanism. Bourse and Bazaar reports on the creation of the European “special purpose vehicle” to facilitate transactions between European firms and Iran.

America has a commitment problem. Stephen Walt identifies the reasons for the U.S. habit of overcommitting itself all over the world.

In love and tangled up in Trump’s travel ban. Jason Rezaian reports on the stories of Americans separated from their spouses because the latter come from countries targeted by the travel ban.