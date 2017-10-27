Bringing back the draft won’t stop unnecessary wars. Brian O’Brien warns that reviving conscription won’t keep the U.S. out of wars of choice.

I fought a war against Iran–and it ended badly. Harry Kazianis discusses the results of a wargame that showed that the costs of war with Iran would be high.

The strangeness of Stranger Things. Thomas Harmon reviews the first season and applauds the show for its moral depth.

Debunking myths about Kurds, Iraq, and Iran. Denise Natali counters some of the more alarmist claims being made in the wake of the Iraqi government’s capture of Kirkuk.