Trump goes rogue on Iran. Nick Wadhams reports on administration officials’ basic ignorance about what the nuclear deal with Iran is supposed to do.

The muddled travel ban. Paul Pillar criticizes the latest version of the administration’s travel ban.

Not everyone in Kurdistan is cheering the independence referendum. Campbell MacDiarmid reports on opposition to the referendum among the Arabs and Turkmen of Kirkuk and the danger of violence occurring there.

Iran and the Kurds: what the referendum means for Tehran. Ariane Tabatabai explains why Iran is so opposed to the Kurdish independence referendum.