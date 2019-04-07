Saudi coalition planes bombed the area next to a girls’ school in Sanaa earlier today, killing at least 11 and injuring dozens more:

At least eleven schoolgirls have been killed by an explosion at a warehouse in Yemen, medical officials say. A total of 54 people in Sanaa have been wounded with eleven children in nearby schools pronounced dead after a metal workshop exploded.

Yemeni journalists and activists were the first to report on the attack:

📸👇of some elementary school students killed by #Saudi #UAE double tap strikes on residential area n Sa'awan next2 Alraea school E #Sanaa #Yemen

11dead

30+injurd most of them students suffered frm glass wounds&panic attacks

.

C👇link4 previous double taphttps://t.co/ZgFj0Tkbi4 pic.twitter.com/Eod3QUl2F4 — Hussain Albukhaiti (@HussainBukhaiti) April 7, 2019

Another video shows the double-tap air strike by #Saudi led coalition near a school in Sa'wan #Sanaa. #Yemen. pic.twitter.com/Fgy1uhBPyy — Ahmad Algohbary (@AhmadAlgohbary) April 7, 2019

More photos of today's crime by #Saudi led coalition air strikes near a school in Sa'wan #Sanaa. #Yemen. pic.twitter.com/H2zqm3wLvJ — Ahmad Algohbary (@AhmadAlgohbary) April 7, 2019

Mother of one of schoolgirls rushed to the site after she had heard about Saudi-led attack. She found her daughter dead and cried "my daughter died while she was hungry"! Perhaps you know that many Yemeni children go to school on empty stomach. Yemen: the world's worst crisis. — Fuad Rajeh (@FuadRajeh) April 7, 2019

The latest coalition attack hit a residential area. That is consistent with the coalition’s frequent attacks on civilian targets, which have consistently made up one third of their airstrikes over the last four years of war. Like many other coalition airstrikes, the jets bombed the area once and then struck it again with a second attack. Attacks on schools have unfortunately been all too common in this war. 2,500 schools in Yemen have been damaged or destroyed over the last four years. Millions Yemeni children already must cope with malnutrition and the threat of disease, and even at their schools they are not safe from being killed by coalition airstrikes. In addition to the children killed and wounded in such attacks, all Yemeni children have been traumatized by the ongoing conflict. Both the mental and physical health of an entire generation of Yemenis is being severely harmed by the effects of this war. The Trump administration continues to back the Saudi coalition as they bomb hospitals and kill schoolchildren. This is what supporters of U.S. involvement in the war are defending.

Update: The death toll has reportedly risen to 13, and as many as 90 people, most of them children, have been injured in the blast.