Kurilla Completes Tenure as CENTCOM Commander

Army Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla completed his term of service Friday as the commander of CENTCOM, the U.S. military’s command in the Middle East. Kurilla, who has served in the role since 2022, has been a consistent advocate of American intervention in the region, and commanded American operations against Yemen’s Houthis under both President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump.

Kurilla played a key role in the American bombing of Iranian nuclear facilities during June’s 12-day war between Israel and Iran. According to the Washington Post, the general served as one of Trump’s chief military advisors and was preferred by the president over Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. When the decision was made to proceed with the bombing, Kurilla commanded the operation.

Kurilla will be succeeded by Adm. Brad Cooper, who previously served as CENTCOM’s deputy commander.