Judge to Sentence Trump Next Week In Hush-Money Case

State of the Union: Merchan is expected to sentence Trump to “unconditional discharge.”
Opening Statements Begin In Former President Donald Trump's New York Hush Money Trial
Mason Letteau Stallings
Jan 3, 2025 11:30 PM

Judge Juan Merchan on Friday denied Trump’s bid to dismiss the hush-money case, scheduling sentencing for January 10. 

Merchan is expected to sentence Trump to unconditional discharge, which would allow Trump to walk free but allow the conviction to stand. 

“A sentence of an unconditional discharge appears to be the most viable solution to ensure finality and allow Defendant to pursue his appellate options,” Merchan wrote in his 18-page decision on the subject.

“President Trump must be allowed to continue the Presidential Transition process and to execute the vital duties of the presidency, unobstructed by the remains of this or any remnants of the Witch Hunts,” Trump spokesman Steven Cheung commented. “There should be no sentencing.”

The once and future president criticized Merchan in an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital on Friday. “The judge is corrupt and I am still under a gag order, I am not allowed to speak about the thing he least wants me to talk about,” he said.

“I did absolutely nothing wrong,” Trump expanded. “This is a political witch hunt by Biden and the DOJ. They want to see if they can get a pound of flesh because every case has failed, including deranged Jack Smith’s, who is on his way back to the Hague after having lost every case.”

Trump’s lawyers are expected to attempt to stop the sentencing by asking a New York appellate court to intervene.

