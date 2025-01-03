Johnson Reclaims Speaker’s Gavel for 119th Congress

Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) won the House speakership for the second time on a 218–215 party-line vote.

Johnson won on his first ballot, despite initial abstentions and alternative votes from a handful of hardline conservatives. In the final tally, the only member of the caucus that did not vote for him was the libertarian Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY).

My statement – along with my colleagues – regarding our vote for @SpeakerJohnson. pic.twitter.com/vXsNq9DDcm — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) January 3, 2025

In his acceptance speech, Johnson outlined a broad America First agenda matching President-elect Donald Trump’s priorities, particularly immigration enforcement.

BREAKING: Speaker Mike Johnson just announced that Congress's top priority is to secure the border and deport the illegals. "In coordination with President Trump, this Congress will give our border and immigration enforcement agents the resources that they need to do their job."… pic.twitter.com/tYiagEL46j — George (@BehizyTweets) January 3, 2025

Congress will convene in a joint session Monday for the Electoral College’s presidential vote.