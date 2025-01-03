Uncategorized
Johnson Reclaims Speaker’s Gavel for 119th Congress
The Louisiana Republican quickly persuaded the few holdouts among his copartisans.
Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) won the House speakership for the second time on a 218–215 party-line vote.
Johnson won on his first ballot, despite initial abstentions and alternative votes from a handful of hardline conservatives. In the final tally, the only member of the caucus that did not vote for him was the libertarian Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY).
In his acceptance speech, Johnson outlined a broad America First agenda matching President-elect Donald Trump’s priorities, particularly immigration enforcement.
Congress will convene in a joint session Monday for the Electoral College’s presidential vote.