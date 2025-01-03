fbpx
Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Become a Member Subscribe
Uncategorized

Johnson Reclaims Speaker’s Gavel for 119th Congress

The Louisiana Republican quickly persuaded the few holdouts among his copartisans.
119th Congress Begins Its Term On Capitol Hill
Jan 3, 2025 8:15 PM

Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) won the House speakership for the second time on a 218–215 party-line vote.

Johnson won on his first ballot, despite initial abstentions and alternative votes from a handful of hardline conservatives. In the final tally, the only member of the caucus that did not vote for him was the libertarian Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY).

Advertisement

In his acceptance speech, Johnson outlined a broad America First agenda matching President-elect Donald Trump’s priorities, particularly immigration enforcement.

Congress will convene in a joint session Monday for the Electoral College’s presidential vote.

More like this

Sanders Outflanks Musk on H-1B Visas

Mason Letteau Stallings January 2, 2025 - 11:30 PM Eastern
State of the Union: The Vermont senator described H1-Bs as replacing American jobs with “low-wage indentured servants from abroad.”

Trump Must Heed the Bromwich Principle 

James W. Carden December 20, 2024
As the debacle in Syria shows, staffing matters.

They Like Him, They Really Like Him!

Peter Tonguette November 10, 2024
What if—quelle horreur—Trump actually was voters’ real preference?
Advertisement
Advertisement