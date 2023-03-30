fbpx
Joe Manchin Feels Betrayed About the ‘Inflation Reduction Act’ Implementation

State of the Union: With due respect, Senator, what did you expect?

Biden Holds Ceremonial Swearing In Of New Dem. Senators Coons And Manchin
U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin and then-Vice President Joe Biden before Manchin's ceremonial swearing in inside the Old Senate Chamber at the U.S. Capitol November 15, 2010. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Jude Russo
Mar 30, 2023 12:15 PM

West Virginia’s Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democrat, took to the opinion pages of this morning’s edition of the Wall Street Journal to voice his displeasure about the Biden administration’s implementation of the spending legislation that he backed in 2022.

“While all parties have a responsibility to negotiate in good faith, recent actions make clear to me that the Biden administration is determined to pursue an ideological agenda rather than confront the clear and present danger that debts and deficits pose to our nation,” Manchin writes. No way, Joe! Do people know about this? 

He continues: “Specifically, they are ignoring the law’s intent to support and expand fossil energy and are redefining ‘domestic energy’ to increase clean-energy spending to potentially deficit-breaking levels.” Here in the TAC offices, we are also astonished that the legislation that the White House touted for bringing the “clean-energy economy” eschaton is in fact being used to do, well, that.

We’d humbly suggest that the senator behind the “Inflation Reduction Act”—which, remember, had nothing to do with reducing inflation—should consider the possibility that the warm wetness he feels on his leg isn’t rain. As should the American people.

