Jim Jordan Elected New House GOP Leader

House Republicans chose Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) to be their next leader in a closed-door meeting Tuesday. Jordan, a founder of the Freedom Caucus and close ally of President Donald Trump, beat out Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) in a 106-73 vote. As House Majority Leader, Scalise had worked closely with outgoing Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA); Jordan’s victory is widely seen as signalling a break with Johnson’s leadership. Following Republicans’ disastrous showing in last week’s midterm elections, Jordan will lead his party as it enters the minority come January.