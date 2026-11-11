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Jim Jordan Elected New House GOP Leader

State of the Union: The Ohio congressman beat out House Majority Leader Steve Scalise for the job.
House Republicans Hold Leadership Elections On Capitol Hill
Luke Nicastro
Nov 11, 2026 12:10 PM
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House Republicans chose Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) to be their next leader in a closed-door meeting Tuesday. Jordan, a founder of the Freedom Caucus and close ally of President Donald Trump, beat out Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) in a 106-73 vote. As House Majority Leader, Scalise had worked closely with outgoing Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA); Jordan’s victory is widely seen as signalling a break with Johnson’s leadership. Following Republicans’ disastrous showing in last week’s midterm elections, Jordan will lead his party as it enters the minority come January.

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