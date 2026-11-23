The board of chipmaker Nvidia announced on Monday that it was reinstating Jensen Huang as the firm’s CEO. Huang had previously resigned on November 12 after admitting to multiple extramarital affairs with Nvidia employees as well as an alleged Chinese spy, Alice Huang (no relation).

The Nvidia CEO and Alice Huang, a former executive at Singaporean data center firm Megaspeed, are widely regarded to have illegally smuggled chips to China. American intelligence agencies suspected Alice Huang to have been acting on behalf of Beijing, though doubts have since surfaced as to whether the executive was in fact a Chinese operative.

Jensen Huang had previously persuaded President Donald Trump to ease a ban on chip sales to China. Analysts suspect that Huang’s ouster and reinstatement reflects an ongoing dispute between hawks and doves within the Trump administration. Nvidia’s board said it had received input from “senior levels of the United States government” on the decision.

The chipmaker’s stock soared by 30 percent on Monday following Huang’s reinstatement as CEO. Since October, Nvidia’s shares had lost nearly half their value amid fears over Huang’s future. Last week saw a market correction as tech stocks slid following the AI firm Anthropic’s Thursday IPO.