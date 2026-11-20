Did Jensen Huang break the law?

This is the central question largely obscured by all the uproar about the ousted Nvidia executive’s sexual extracurriculars and his consequent expulsion into the outer darkness.

A brief review of the facts: Jensen Huang appears to have been dallying with one Alice Huang, a Chinese national and former executive of Megaspeed, a Singapore-based cloud computing company. In addition to leaving the holy vows of marital fidelity in shambles, this affair has sent editors into despair about how to handle second mentions when both agonists share a surname; we will here adopt the expedient of calling them Speedy Alice and Poor Jensen.

Per reporting, Speedy Alice is under some sort of American counterintelligence investigation for possibly serving Chinese intelligence services. Also per reporting, Megaspeed may have been acting as a shell for moving high-end Nvidia chips to the Chinese market, despite American export controls on such hardware. Journalists reporting from Megaspeed’s offices in Singapore, Malaysia, and Australia have found little to suggest that any actual business is happening there—one listed office turned out to be a newspaper vendor, and some of the others were dingy storefronts.

That was bad enough, but then reports of a second Poor Jensen affair broke, this one with a subordinate. Nvidia’s board ousted Poor Jensen from his perch atop one of the world’s most valuable firms—indeed, depending on the day and the markets, the world’s uncontestedly most valuable firm.

Blockbuster stuff. But separate and accidental elements of the story have taken on lives of their own.

One line, adopted particularly by those who would like to see Poor Jensen back on top of Nvidia so that the markets’ tech-backed bull run can continue (such as President Donald Trump), is that the spying suspicions about Speedy Alice are flimsy or defective. Perhaps they are, although I would submit that those who dismiss out of hand the idea that Speedy Alice was in some way connected to Chinese security services just don’t know much about corporate China. Yet the exact parameters of the connection, if any, are also to some degree beside the point: If Poor Jensen was getting around export controls on a freelance basis without any input from Xi and the boys, that is still a violation of the law.

Another line is pure Kremlinological analysis. Secretary of State Marco Rubio reportedly jazzed up the CIA report on Speedy Alice’s alleged state connections. L’affaire Huang(s) has come at a time when Rubio is rising to new prominence: The administration has adopted his preferred policy on the Iran War, of which he has emerged as a defender after largely avoiding the subject publicly for some months; at a November 13 Federalist Society confab, he delivered what may well be regarded by future historians as his first campaign speech of the 2028 presidential race. These coincidences have led some to speculate that Rubio and the China hawks are making some sort of power play—which, of course, has led people who aren’t keen on Rubio to incline toward Poor Jensen’s part. Others entertain questions about Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick’s role in apparently slow-walking Megaspeed’s designation for export controls, particularly in the quarters where the constant rumble of complaint about the administration’s self-dealing are heard. This all is no doubt politically interesting, but the questions of whether backing Poor Jensen is pro- or anti-Rubio, pro- or anti-Trump, must take the back seat to whether or not he broke the law, even purely analytically: It says something very different about Rubio et al. if Poor Jensen is innocent than if he is guilty.

The final line of irrelevancy is the theory that Poor Jensen was ousted by some conspiracy of wokesters and/or hostile corporate interests, like the newly IPO’d Anthropic, a doomsday cult that sells chatbot subscriptions. (Anthropic would like to cartelize artificial intelligence development, so Poor Jensen’s willingness to sell chips to anyone who will buy undercuts the AI firm's sinister schemes.) Adherents point to the fact that the board booted him only after the second affair was announced. This is susceptible to the same criticism as the Kremlinological approach. Did Poor Jensen break the law or not? And, further, does a CEO dallying with his employees create real legal exposure that could become a liability for the company? (I suspect most compliance lawyers you ask would say “yes,” in which case the board arguably had an obligation to fire Poor Jensen. The corporate governance aspect of this entire case is a nightmare—see, for just one delightful facet, this Financial Times report about Nvidia’s woeful D&O insurance coverage.)

Export controls on high-end chips may or may not be a good policy; the devil is in the details, and there are prudential arguments for both sides. Poor Jensen, for his part, contends that getting China hooked on American chips is in fact good for America; he believes that chips are basically different from other industrial products, and the usual risks to manufacturers of doing business with China do not obtain. (This, incidentally, mixes up the China dove–China hawk heuristic that would simplify the political analysis of the episode.) Others disagree. As a good protectionist, I do observe that export controls are basically a protective measure on behalf of the opposite party’s industries; indeed, China itself has put limitations on Nvidia imports in order to cultivate its indigenous chipmakers.

But this all is somewhat beside the point: A stupid policy doesn’t mean you get to break the law, and breaking the law is still breaking the law, irrespective of whether an external party was the prime mover. I think sanctions on Iran are stupid; that doesn’t mean I can start smuggling oil out of the Persian Gulf. Allowing team sports along various axes to become the dominant factors in analysis puts the cart before the horse. Did Poor Jensen break the law? Everything else depends on the answer.