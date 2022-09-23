fbpx
Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Become a Member Subscribe
Pop Culture

James Bond, Eunuch

'We need a more sensitive James Bond,' said no James Bond fan, ever
James Bond, Eunuch
Sep 23, 2022 12:47 AM

"Wokeness turns everything to shit." -- Donald J. Trump

Advertisement

Even James Bond:

The next James Bond films will have bigger roles for women and a more sensitive 007, according to the producers, who said “Bond is evolving just as men are evolving”.

Barbara Broccoli said that the next actor to take the role will continue the work of Daniel Craig, who “cracked Bond open emotionally”.

Craig’s last film, No Time To Die, humanised Bond by making him a devoted family man. It also featured meatier roles for female characters, including Lashana Lynch as a fellow secret agent.

Asked by Variety magazine if those qualities would continue in the next film, Broccoli agreed. “It’s an evolution. Bond is evolving just as men are evolving. I don’t know who’s evolving at a faster pace,” she said.

Broccoli is director of the UK chapter of Time’s Up, which describes itself as “an independent, intersectional organisation focused on rooting out sexual harassment at its source: the power imbalance that leaves women unequal in every industry”.

They're going to kill this franchise, you watch. Nobody wants a more sensitive James Bond. Nobody, except idiotic woke Hollywood people. And this guy:

Comments

Become a Member today for a growing stake in the conservative movement.
Join here!
Join here

More like this

Why I Was Wrong About ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Rod Dreher July 25, 2022
Former fighter pilot explains why the hit Tom Cruise movie is not a mere commercial for war

Cannibalism Is … Cool?

Rod Dreher July 24, 2022
In our very healthy culture, we are exploring the transgressive pleasure of eating human flesh

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ — Not Feelin’ It

Rod Dreher July 23, 2022
After two decades of failed wars, it's hard to buy what this slick, entertaining commercial is selling
Advertisement
Advertisement