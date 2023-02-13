Why Does Disney Hate So Many Of Its Customers?

Friend and reader just texted to say that he canceled Disney Plus. Said he couldn't stand the anti-white propaganda on "Proud Family," and the producer admitting that she queered the show. Queered the show? I had forgotten about this:

A Disney executive producer admitted she has been pushing a “not-at-all-secret gay agenda” for children’s animation, even as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law this week. During a Disney staff meeting about the law — which bars Florida teachers from discussing topics like sexual orientation or gender identity with students unless they’re in the fourth grade or higher — executive producer for Disney Television Animation Latoya Raveneau touted Disney’s efforts to feature LGBTQ storylines. “In my little pocket of Proud Family Disney TVA, the showrunners were super welcoming . . . to my not-at-all-secret gay agenda,” Raveneau said in a leaked video obtained by journalist Christopher Rufo. “Maybe it was that way in the past, but I guess something must have happened . . . and then like all that momentum that I felt, that sense of ‘I don’t have to be afraid to have these two characters kiss in the background.’”

Advertisement

I cannot stand Disney, so I haven't been paying attention to its content. I see what they mean about the "Proud Family" anti-whiteness. Look:

This is a scene from a Disney+ kids cartoon called The Proud Family Blatant anti-white propaganda pic.twitter.com/3mJT7jbvEr — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 5, 2023

And:

This is a scene about “White fragility” from Disney’s The Proud Family, a kids show. Blatant anti White propoganda. pic.twitter.com/W44Dr5fvsM — iamyesyouareno (@iamyesyouareno) February 11, 2023

Turns out some white people don't like being told over and over and over again that they are the fu*king a*sholes of the world, and paying cable fees for it. This bothers Nicole Hannah-Jones, who says such wypipo are in denial about being RACIST:

Advertisement

Because talking about the history of slavery in America is apparently anti-white. Kids should watch Black characters unless those characters talk about the experience of being Black. During Black History Month. Amazing clip, by the way. https://t.co/PMdnUha6jC — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) February 7, 2023

Oh, please -- as if rejecting a particular take on the history of slavery is the same thing as not wanting to talk about slavery. NHJ wants the voices of radicals like her to be the only ones allowed to speak, or to hold an opinion at all. The "amazing clip" features black characters presenting a particularly sharp ideological view of history:

“We had Tubman, Turner, Frederick D. Then they say Lincoln freed the slaves, but slaves were men and women and only we can free ourselves. Emancipation is not freedom,” the characters sang. “Jim Crow, segregation, redlining, public schools feeding private prisons where we become slaves again.”

Yes, because the only reason any black person goes to prison in contemporary America is because white people want to enslave them. Lord. The characters in the clip chant over and over again, "Slaves built this country!" Well, yes, slaves built some of this country. But it's a big country. Most of it was not slave territory. White people from the North fought a war to free the slaves and preserve the Union. Nearly 600,000 white men from the North were killed, wounded, captured, or went missing in that epic fight. Their sacrifice, their memory, should not be erased.

The girls on the clip sing:

“We’ll take the 40 acres, keep the mule,” they sang. “We made your families rich — from the southern plantation heirs to the northern bankers to the New England ship owners, the founding fathers, former presidents, current senators…”

Yes, of course a lot of people got rich from slavery, and not just Southerners. But the purpose of this clip is not to enlarge and increase historical understanding. It's political agitprop designed to inflame and enrage, and to drive division, envy, and racial conflict.

If that's what you want in children's entertainment, fine, Disney Plus has you covered. But if you don't want racialized spite as entertainment, you do what my friend did, and cancel Disney Plus. Disney Plus's attitude towards much of its audience reminds me of this old cartoon from SPY magazine. "Will you subscribe to our channel so we can keep producing quality animated entertainment?":