Israel Begins Major Assault of Gaza City

Israel commenced a major ground operation Tuesday to clear Gaza City of remaining Hamas fighters and occupy the territory. Gaza City is the Palestinian militant group’s main stronghold, with Israeli sources estimating that 3,000 fighters remain in the city. It is also the location where the remaining 48 hostages—20 of whom are believed to still be alive—are reportedly held.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have conducted a number of air strikes and artillery bombardments on targets within the city as ground troops advance into the urban core. Numerous civilians still live within the city, and the strikes have resulted in the deaths of 98 people and the injury of hundreds more, according to the Gaza health ministry. The IDF has issued instructions for civilians to evacuate the city, and hundreds of thousands have done so. But approximately 650,000 still remain. Refugees have complained that the humanitarian evacuation zones set aside by the Israeli government are full and have no space for them to pitch their tents.

The operation began the same day the UN formally accused Israel of committing genocide against the population of Palestine. Other critics of its conduct during the war include Pope Leo XIV, who called for a ceasefire Wednesday and said that he is “deeply close to the Palestinian people of Gaza, who continue to live in fear and under unacceptable conditions, forced yet again to leave their land.”

The Israeli government argues that the continued war in Gaza is necessary to secure its people against further terror attacks by Hamas and its militant forces.