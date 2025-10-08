Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Subscribe Subscribe
Foreign Affairs

BREAKING: Israel and Hamas Sign Off on First Phase of Ceasefire Deal

President Donald Trump praised “the peacemakers” in his Truth Social announcement.
President Trump Holds Roundtable Discussion At The White House On Antifa
Spencer Neale
Oct 8, 2025 7:23 PM
Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday evening that a ceasefire deal in Gaza has been reached. 

In a post shared to Truth Social, Trump said he was “proud” to announce that “Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first Phase of our Peace Plan.” 

Trump said Israel will withdraw troops “to an agreed upon line” and promised that “All Parties will be treated fairly.” According to sources close to the negotiations, Hamas has agreed to release all the remaining living hostages on Saturday. 

Trump called the deal a “GREAT Day for the Arab and Muslim World, Israel, all surrounding Nations, and the United States of America.” 

Trump thanked the work of mediators in Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey who assisted in striking the preliminary agreement. 

Secretary of State Marco Rubio was spotted whispering to Trump during a Wednesday afternoon press conference to discuss antifa. The scene and a note that Rubio passed to the president sparked rumors that a deal may be imminent. 

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Wednesday that Trump is expected to visit Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday morning for a “routine yearly check up” and that Trump may jet to the Middle East “shortly thereafter.” 

More like this

Putin’s Goals in His Own Words

Mason Letteau Stallings October 8, 2025
The Russian president’s annual appearance at the Valdai International Discussion Club provided a window into the president’s thinking.

What Does the U.S. Want in Venezuela?

Jude Russo October 7, 2025
The administration is making it difficult to discern what it perceives to be our interests in Latin America.

Is Donald Trump a Viking Warlord?

Evie Solheim October 7, 2025
Greenland has been a coveted location throughout history. The author Elizabeth Buchanan explains why.
Advertisement
×

Donate to The American Conservative Today

This is not a paywall!

Your support helps us continue our mission of providing thoughtful, independent journalism. With your contribution, we can maintain our commitment to principled reporting on the issues that matter most.

Donate Today:

$5 $25 $50 $100 Custom
Donate to The American Conservative Today