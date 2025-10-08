BREAKING: Israel and Hamas Sign Off on First Phase of Ceasefire Deal

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday evening that a ceasefire deal in Gaza has been reached.

In a post shared to Truth Social, Trump said he was “proud” to announce that “Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first Phase of our Peace Plan.”

Trump said Israel will withdraw troops “to an agreed upon line” and promised that “All Parties will be treated fairly.” According to sources close to the negotiations, Hamas has agreed to release all the remaining living hostages on Saturday.

Trump called the deal a “GREAT Day for the Arab and Muslim World, Israel, all surrounding Nations, and the United States of America.”

Trump thanked the work of mediators in Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey who assisted in striking the preliminary agreement.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio was spotted whispering to Trump during a Wednesday afternoon press conference to discuss antifa. The scene and a note that Rubio passed to the president sparked rumors that a deal may be imminent.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Wednesday that Trump is expected to visit Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday morning for a “routine yearly check up” and that Trump may jet to the Middle East “shortly thereafter.”