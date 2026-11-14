Iran War Day 260: Iranian Tanker Attacks Continue

Iran continued its campaign against civilian shipping in the Strait of Hormuz with another strike on a tanker Saturday morning.

The IRGC claimed the tanker struck a mine as it attempted to transit the waterway. Iran’s state-affiliated Tasnim news service reported five such incidents since Thursday night.

Despite continued Iranian pressure on maritime traffic, world oil production has rebounded to roughly prewar levels. Because of reduced demand after several months of severe energy market disruption, a supply surplus is now glutting world markets. Increased production costs and limited refinery capacity has kept consumer prices well above their prewar levels.

The IRGC also claimed Friday to have struck an American radar installation in Bahrain. CENTCOM denied the report, saying it had intercepted the attack.

Brent crude closed Friday at $96.29 per barrel. AAA reported Saturday’s national average prices per gallon as $3.84 for regular gas and $6.07 for diesel.