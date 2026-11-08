Iran War Day 254: Iran Says Will ‘Rain Down Hell’ if U.S. Renews War

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Sunday new U.S. attacks on his country would draw a devastating response, while holding out the prospect of a diplomatic resolution. “Our 2-day proposal stands,” he wrote in a post on X, “meet the requirements, including end to war on all fronts, and you will see results. Or choose war, and see our alert and battle-hardened Warriors rain down hell.” The statement comes after the Pentagon conducted limited strikes on Friday and announced the creation of Task Force Iron Gate, an effort intended to interdict materiel going into Iran via land routes and the Caspian Sea.

Also on Sunday, Yemen’s Houthis claimed responsibility for attacks on Riyadh’s financial district. Although Saudi officials said at least some of the strikes were intercepted, eyewitnesses reported damage to a skyscraper belonging to Saudi Aramco, the kingdom’s state-owned oil giant.

AAA reports that the average price of regular gasoline in the United States is $4.02 per gallon—a decline of 15 cents since last Sunday—and the average price of diesel is $6.19 per gallon.