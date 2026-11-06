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The Iran War

Iran War Day 252: Trump Promises Decision on New Strikes ‘Very Soon’ as Iran Hits More Tankers

State of the Union: The president also called Qatar’s Emir to discuss ending the war.
President Trump Makes Healthcare Announcement In The Oval Office
Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Luke Nicastro
Nov 6, 2026 10:50 AM
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On Thursday, President Trump told reporters he was close to a decision on whether to restart strikes against Iran. “I would prefer not to destroy what is left of the country, if possible,” the president said, “but I may have to do so. You will know very soon.” This is the first time Trump has touted the possibility of new strikes since the GOP’s stunning midterm losses earlier this week, which many read as a referendum on the war and its economic consequences.  

Three tankers attempting to transit the Strait of Hormuz were reported hit Friday morning. Iran’s IRGC said two of the tankers had struck mines while attempting to use “unauthorized” routes to cross the Strait. Iran also claimed to have shot down a U.S. drone over Qeshm Island on Friday.

Also on Friday, President Trump held a phone call with Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, during which the two leaders reportedly discussed the potential for a diplomatic resolution of the conflict. 

Oil prices continued to ease Friday, with Brent crude opening just under $99 per barrel. AAA reports that the average price of regular gasoline in the United States is $4.07 per gallon, and the average price of diesel is $6.23 per gallon.

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