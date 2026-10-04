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Foreign Affairs

Iran War Day 219: Yemeni Gov Announces Major Military Campaign Against Houthis

State of the Union: Tehran’s top diplomat said there was no military solution to the conflict with the U.S.
Houthis protest killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Yemen
Andrew Day
Oct 4, 2026 1:01 PM
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The Saudi-backed, internationally recognized government of Yemen announced Sunday it was launching a major military campaign to recapture all parts of the country controlled by the Houthis, a militant group and ally of Iran. The Houthis control vast territory in Yemen including the capital Sanaa.

As Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council made the announcement, the Houthis said they had launched successful missile strikes against Saudi Arabia including at energy facilities. Fighting between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis broke out this July, ending a yearslong ceasefire, after an attack by Riyadh on the international airport in Sanaa.

The UK’s Maritime Trade Operations agency on Sunday reported another oil tanker struck in the Strait of Hormuz, the third such attack in two days.

As talks between Washington and Tehran appeared stalled, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Sunday there was no military solution to the conflict. “If our enemies again choose the path of military confrontation, our response will be stronger than before, and we will defend ourselves with even more force,” Araghchi said.

The price of Brent crude oil—a key international benchmark—remains elevated, having closed Friday at $102.25. The average price of regular gasoline in America was $4.37 per gallon on Sunday.

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