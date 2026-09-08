Iran War Day 193: Houthis Strike Saudi Oil Installations

Iran’s Houthi allies in Yemen attacked Saudi oil infrastructure late Monday or early Tuesday, pushing up oil prices already elevated from the regional war’s constriction of energy flows.

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemnation of the attacks said that 73 civilians, including women and children, had been injured in the strikes on Abha, Khamis Mushait, Najran, and Jazan. The Ministry of Energy reported a temporary halt at some facilities while damage is assessed. Brent crude quickly climbed from an open of $97 to over $99 per barrel Tuesday morning.

The Houthis struck Jazan, a 400,000-barrel-per-day refining complex, in late July, halting production for over a month. The Houthis released a statement saying that the Saudis had conducted over 120 air strikes in the three days before their retaliatory attack.

The IRGC claimed Tuesday to have captured an American submersible drone in the Strait of Hormuz.

AAA reported a national average price of $4.15 per gallon of regular gas.