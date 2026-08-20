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The Iran War

Iran War Day 174: Trump Threatens ‘ECONOMIC D-DAY’ for Iran

State of the Union: The USS George Washington arrived in the Mideast to relieve the Lincoln.
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Reuters
Harrison Berger
Aug 20, 2026 2:40 PM
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President Donald Trump announced what he described as “ECONOMIC D-DAY” against Iran Wednesday. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that the U.S. would target Iran with the “MOST CRUSHING ECONOMIC OPERATION EVER TAKEN AGAINST ANY COUNTRY!” He further warned that “ANY country that allows its financial institutions, businesses, airports, or government entities to provide any type of lifeline to Iran will itself face TREMENDOUS Economic Consequences.”

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi responded on X Thursday morning, calling the threats “a diversion from America's own crisis: unprecedented debt & surging interest costs” and citing the U.S. national debt’s recent increase past the $40 trillion mark. Aragchi added that “doubling down on failed policies will only bring further defeat” and “economic terrorism.”

The aircraft carrier USS George Washington arrived in the Middle East Thursday to relieve the USS Abraham Lincoln. The Lincoln, deployed now for over 250 days, has been the subject of media reports alleging poor morale and living conditions among its crew.

An oil tanker was reportedly hijacked by six armed men off the coast of Yemen Thursday; the vessel is reported to be heading toward Somalia.

Lebanese media reported heavy Israeli shelling in southern Lebanon on Thursday. 

The price of Brent Crude oil was above $93.60 per barrel on Thursday morning. AAA recorded the national average price of regular gas at $4.10 per gallon.

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