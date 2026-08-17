Iran War Day 171: Trump Again Threatens to Bomb Oman if It ‘Gets in the Way’ of Iran Deal

President Donald Trump said Monday that “if Oman gets in the way” of an Iran deal, the United States will “bomb the s*** out of them,” in an interview with Fox News.

In a separate Truth Social post Monday, Trump said the “number one Goal” of the Iran War is “that Iran cannot have, in any way, shape, or form, a Nuclear Weapon.” His comments seem to contradict remarks made by Vice President JD Vance last Thursday that the administration’s “goal number one” is to “keep oil and gasoline cheap for Americans.”

News outlet Al Arabiya reported Monday that the US and Iran had agreed to extend the 60-day ceasefire initially stipulated by the June 17 MOU (Monday marks 60 days from the signature of that agreement). However, in comments reported by Tasnim News Agency, Iran’s Foreign Ministry appeared to rule out talks on formally extending the ceasefire.

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said in an interview Saturday that Israel should be killing “30 to 40” people each night in Gaza. “Not just those who pose an immediate threat,” he added, “No, there are people there who are not worthy of life.”

Trump’s son-in-law and Special Envoy for Peace Jared Kushner held talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, one day after meeting with Hamas’ Khalil al-Hayya in Egypt.

Kpler recorded 95 confirmed crossings through the Strait of Hormuz last week, though only three of those occurred on Sunday, August 16.

Yemen’s Houthis said on Telegram Monday that they targeted a Saudi military vessel and four escort ships in the Red Sea with missiles.

The price of Brent Crude oil was above $89 per barrel on Monday. AAA recorded the national average price of regular gas at $4.06 per gallon.