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The Iran War

Iran War Day 170: U.S. Pulls Last Aircraft Carrier Out of Western Pacific for Iran War

State of the Union: The move comes after reports of mental health and supply struggles aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln.
U.S Navy Aircraft Carrier USS Abraham Lincoln Return From Middle East
(Photo by Kevin Carter/Getty Images)
Luke Nicastro
Aug 16, 2026 5:00 PM
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President Donald Trump’s decision to send the USS George Washington to replace the USS Abraham Lincoln in the Middle East will leave the western Pacific without a U.S. aircraft carrier. The swap comes after reports of mental health and supply issues aboard the Lincoln, which had been at sea for more than 200 days without a port call. Several service members had reportedly attempted to jump overboard.

U.S. Central Command commander Adm. Brad Cooper visited the Lincoln Saturday, releasing a statement in which he referred to the crew as a “strong team of high-achieving Americans standing tall with immense, justified pride in everything they accomplished.”

The U.S. and Iran appear set to blow through the original timeline for a comprehensive agreement set by the June memorandum of understanding, or MOU (Monday will mark 60 days since the MOU was signed).

The Houthis said they attacked Yemen’s military with ballistic missiles and drones in the Red Sea, according to Saba news agency.

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