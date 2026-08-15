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The Iran War

Iran War Day 169: Trump Claims Hormuz Will Become U.S. Territory ‘Pretty Soon’

State of the Union: The Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament said Israel was waging an “ongoing war of extermination” in his country’s south.
President Trump And First Lady Attend FIFA World Cup Final In New Jersey
Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
Harrison Berger
Aug 15, 2026 1:40 PM
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President Donald Trump said Friday that “pretty soon” he “will be declaring the Hormuz Strait a territory of the United States.” 

Responding to Trump, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister wrote on X Saturday that “the Strait of Hormuz has been Iranian, is Iranian, and will remain Iranian; this strait will only be closed and opened under Iran's command, and as long as you do not accept the reality of defeat and cease your fanciful delusions, Iran will continue to enforce the blockade.”

Iran attacked a tanker owned by Abu Dhabi National Oil Company in the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, UAE news agency WAM reported. 

On Friday, Trump dismissed concerns about the USS Abraham Lincoln following press reports of serious morale and mental health issues among the aircraft carrier’s crew. Asked by a reporter if the Lincoln’s 250+ day deployment had gone on too long, Trump replied that it was “not nearly long enough.” He added that the ship will be replaced soon.

The Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament, Nabih Berri, said on Saturday the IDF was responsible for “massacres” in Lebanon’s south, characterizing Israel’s military operations as a “war aimed at extermination.” Lebanese authorities reported that at least 11 people, including two women and three children, were killed in Israeli strikes on the towns of Ansar and Deir-al-Zahrani on Saturday. Lebanese President Joseph Aoun condemned the killing of “an entire family” by Israel in Ansar.

The price of Brent Crude oil closed Friday at $88.52 per barrel. AAA recorded the national average price of regular gas at $4.07 per gallon.

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