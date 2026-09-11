Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Subscribe Donate
Economy

U.S. Inflation Stayed Hot in August, Setting Up Rate Hike Showdown

State of the Union: The Iran War continues to roil energy markets.
Labor Day Weekend Gasoline Costs Surge Nationally Amid Volatile Energy Infrastructure Concerns
Photo by Charles-McClintock Wilson/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Spencer Neale
Sep 11, 2026 11:37 AM
Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

Prices at the pump and elsewhere continued to climb in August, according to new inflation data released Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. 

The report found that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.4 percent for the month, in line with Wall Street forecasts, putting annual inflation at 3.4 percent. Core prices, excluding food and energy, rose 0.3 percent. 

The report is the last major inflation reading the Federal Reserve will see before its policy meeting next week, where officials will consider whether to raise interest rates for the first time in three years. 

Gasoline prices surged 3.9 percent in August and accounted for more than a third of the overall increase. The broader energy index rose 2.1 percent as the Iran War continues to roil markets. Grocery prices largely held flat for the month while shelter costs rose 0.3 percent.

Despite economic uncertainty, stocks rose on Friday, with the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all climbing higher on opening.

More like this

U.S. Diesel Prices Hit Record High

Spencer Neale Today, 5:16 PM Eastern
State of the Union: The Iran War has driven all energy prices higher, but diesel has been hit particularly hard.

European Central Bank Again Raises Interest Rates Amid Iran War

Spencer Neale September 10, 2026 - 4:37 PM Eastern
State of the Union: The Iran War has caused prices to rise amid an energy supply crunch.

Bessent Chides Traders Betting Against Yen: ‘I Am the House Now’

Spencer Neale September 9, 2026 - 1:30 PM Eastern
State of the Union: The Treasury secretary is attempting to impose his financial will on currency markets.
Advertisement
×

Donate to The American Conservative Today

This is not a paywall!

Your support helps us continue our mission of providing thoughtful, independent journalism. With your contribution, we can maintain our commitment to principled reporting on the issues that matter most.

Donate Today:

$5 $25 $50 $100 Custom
Donate to The American Conservative Today