Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Subscribe Donate
Economy

Fed Keeps Rates Steady Despite ‘Elevated’ Inflation

State of the Union: The decision, which was widely expected, follows a rate hike last month.
Fed Chair Warsh Holds A News Conference Following The Federal Open Market Committee Meeting
Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images
Luke Nicastro
Oct 28, 2026 3:10 PM
Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

The Federal Reserve voted Wednesday to keep benchmark interest rates steady, despite persistent concerns over inflation. The decision holds the target range for the federal funds rate at between 3.75 percent and 4 percent, where it has been since the rate was hiked a quarter percentage point in September.

In a statement accompanying the decision, the Fed cited positive domestic spending, productivity, and capital investment trends, while conceding that “inflation remains elevated.” Two Fed members—Governor Lisa Cook and Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack—dissented from the decision, voting instead to raise rates by a quarter percentage point. 

During a press conference about the decision Wednesday afternoon, Fed Chair Kevin Warsh sounded an upbeat note about the economy, and claimed that financial conditions had “tightened” in response to last month’s rate hike. Warsh also said the Fed would reduce the number of rate-setting meetings next year.

More like this

The Coming Age of Austerity

Jude Russo October 7, 2026
Worrying about the fisc is uncool, but the alternatives may prove worse.

U.S. Economy Added 29,000 Jobs in September, Short of Projected 90,000

Jude Russo October 2, 2026 - 9:45 AM Eastern
State of the Union: Friday’s employment report will be the last before the November election.

Consumer Confidence Dips to Lowest Level Since 2014

Andrew Day September 30, 2026 - 11:30 AM Eastern
State of the Union: High energy prices have worsened economic pessimism.
Advertisement
×

Donate to The American Conservative Today

This is not a paywall!

Your support helps us continue our mission of providing thoughtful, independent journalism. With your contribution, we can maintain our commitment to principled reporting on the issues that matter most.

Donate Today:

$5 $25 $50 $100 Custom
Donate to The American Conservative Today