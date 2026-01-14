Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Subscribe Subscribe
Economy

Inflation Remains Above Target in December

State of the Union: Grocery and restaurant costs rose at a faster pace than overall inflation, adding to persistent affordability pressures.
251105-shopping-cart-gk-c76ff5
Harrison Berger
Jan 14, 2026 5:45 PM
Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

Data released Tuesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed inflation holding at a 2.7 percent annual rate in December, reflecting a continued rise in housing and food costs. 

Food costs rose sharply in December, climbing 0.7 percent on the month and 3.1 percent from a year earlier. Grocery prices were up 2.4 percent annually, while the price for dining-out rose 4.1 percent over the past year. Core inflation, which does not take into account food and energy, rose 0.2 percent in December to a 2.6 percent annual rate. The Federal Reserve hopes to keep inflation below 2 percent.

Bureau of Labor Statistics data show that core goods prices continue to run higher than in pre-pandemic periods, when deflation in that category was more common. The Trump administration has argued that prices are now declining and has attributed persistent inflation to policies enacted under the Biden administration.

Recent polling suggests that public frustration over high prices is increasingly landing on the Trump administration. A December POLITICO poll found that 46 percent of Americans now say affordability problems are Trump’s responsibility, including more than a third of his 2024 voters, signaling cracks in the coalition that returned him to office.

More like this

Powell Says DOJ Served Fed With Grand Jury Subpoenas

Harrison Berger January 12, 2026 - 10:00 AM Eastern
State of the Union: Federal Reserve chair calls the action “unprecedented,” linking it to interest-rate policy amid criticism from President Trump and concern from…

The Rise of the Prediction Markets

Spencer Neale January 12, 2026
Polymarket, Kalshi, and Robinhood are reimagining the betting industry at a time when attitudes toward gambling have never been laxer.

U.S. Trade Deficit Shrinks in October After Tariff Changes

Harrison Berger January 8, 2026 - 3:00 PM Eastern
State of the Union: Commerce Department data show the smallest trade gap since mid-2009, though year to date the trade deficit remains 7.7 percent.
Advertisement
×

Donate to The American Conservative Today

This is not a paywall!

Your support helps us continue our mission of providing thoughtful, independent journalism. With your contribution, we can maintain our commitment to principled reporting on the issues that matter most.

Donate Today:

$5 $25 $50 $100 Custom
Donate to The American Conservative Today