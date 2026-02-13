Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Subscribe Subscribe
Politics

 Inflation Cools in January

State of the Union: Declining energy prices led to better than expected performance.
Background,Of,Us,Dollar,Bills.,Top,View,Point.,Financial,Concept
Credit: RomanR
Joseph Addington
Feb 13, 2026 12:41 PM
Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

U.S. inflation came in lower than anticipated in January, with an increase in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) of 0.2 percent for a 2.4 percent increase from January of last year. The latest report from the Bureau of Labor Services (BLS), released Wednesday, shows that housing costs were the biggest driver of inflation last month, with an increase of 0.2 percent. Energy costs fell significantly, down 1.5 percent for the month. Food prices increased by 0.2 percent, but the price of eggs—a major consumer frustration during the early stages of the second Trump administration—fell 7 percent; eggs are now down nearly 60 percent since reaching record highs in March of 2025.

The report beat expectations, as economists surveyed by Dow Jones had forecast monthly and annual increases of 0.3 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively. The better-than-expected report could impact whether the Federal Reserve cuts rates again at its next meeting in March, although annual inflation remains slightly above the target of 2 percent.

More like this

White House Announces ‘Significant Drawdown’ of Immigration Enforcement in Minnesota

Joseph Addington February 12, 2026 - 1:26 PM Eastern
State of the Union: The Trump administration is confronting public dissatisfaction with its immigration enforcement methods.

Epstein Revelations You Won’t Read in the New York Times

Ann Coulter February 12, 2026
Dirty Democrat deeds are on display in the latest dump.

Jobs Report Comes in Strong for January, Weak for Last Year

Joseph Addington February 11, 2026 - 11:47 AM Eastern
State of the Union: The U.S. economy added jobs in healthcare and shed federal government employment.
Advertisement
×

Donate to The American Conservative Today

This is not a paywall!

Your support helps us continue our mission of providing thoughtful, independent journalism. With your contribution, we can maintain our commitment to principled reporting on the issues that matter most.

Donate Today:

$5 $25 $50 $100 Custom
Donate to The American Conservative Today