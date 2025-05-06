India Launches Missile Attack on Pakistan-Controlled Kashmir

India launched a series of missile attacks against what it termed “terrorist infrastructure” in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir. The Indian government said that no Pakistani military facilities were targeted. The strike is the latest in a series of escalations in response to a terrorist attack on April 22 in the Indian portion of the contested state that killed 26 people and injured a dozen more.

Pakistan has vowed to respond in kind to any measures taken by the Indian Armed Forces, leaving open the potential for further conflict between the two nuclear-armed powers.