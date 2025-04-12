In Win for U.S. Tech Companies, Trump Exempts Electronics From Tariff Plan

U.S. Customs and Border Protection released a major update late Friday exempting many electronics and electronic components from Trump’s tariff regime. These products, including smartphones, computers, computer parts, TV screens, and integrated circuits will not be subject to reciprocal tariffs, the baseline 10 percent universal tariff, or the 125 percent tariff on Chinese imports.

The move will offer serious relief for American technology companies including Apple and Nvidia whose supply chains are heavily dependent on Chinese manufacturing. It will also reduce the impact of the tariffs on American consumers, who would otherwise have seen a significant cost increase for consumer electronics.

The exemptions will also greatly reduce the comprehensive nature of the tariff regime on China. According to Bloomberg, the plan would have exempted some 22 percent of Chinese imports in 2024, with a total value of over $100 billion.