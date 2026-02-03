ICE Agents to Wear Body Cameras in Minneapolis

The Trump administration announced Monday that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Border Patrol (CBP) officers operating in Minneapolis will begin wearing body cameras.

The move comes amid mounting political pressure following two fatal shootings by immigration officers in the city. Both incidents remain under investigation.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said the cameras would be deployed “immediately” to all ICE and CBP officers conducting operations in Minneapolis. She added that the program would be expanded nationwide as funding becomes available, with the department moving to “rapidly acquire and deploy” body cameras across DHS law enforcement.

Asked about the decision, Trump said that body cameras were “generally good for law enforcement because people can’t lie about what’s happening” but emphasized that the policy change was Noem’s decision. Federal body camera footage is subject to disclosure requests under the Freedom of Information Act.

Congress remains deadlocked over funding for the Department of Homeland Security, with Democrats refusing to advance spending legislation. The resulting partial government shutdown is ongoing.