Federal Agents Shoot and Kill Man in Minneapolis

Federal immigration (ICE) agents shot and killed a 37-year-old American man, Alex Jeffrey Pretti, in Minneapolis on Saturday morning. The incident, captured on multiple viral videos, shows ICE agents wrestling Pretti to the ground before multiple shots are heard while he is being restrained. Local officials confirmed Pretti’s death.

A video published by Drop Site News shows a closer look at the confrontation. Early in that footage, an immigration officer throws a woman to the ground. Pretti, a registered nurse, is seen recording the scene and moving toward the woman. Agents then spray Pretti with an apparent chemical agent and force him face-down onto his stomach on the ground. While he is partially restrained, with multiple officers surrounding him, one agent appears to remove a handgun from Pretti’s person before he is shot.

The Department of Homeland Security claimed the man was threatening the officers with his weapon and that he “violently resisted” arrest, prompting an agent to fire in self-defense. “This looks like a situation where an individual wanted to do maximum damage and massacre law enforcement,” DHS added. White House officials called the Pretti a “domestic terrorist.” But video footage appears not to corroborate those claims.