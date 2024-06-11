Hunter Biden Convicted on All Charges

On Tuesday, Hunter Biden was found guilty on all three charges in his federal gun trial that started on June 3, 2024.

Hunter faces up to 10 years in prison on the first count (lying to a federally licensed gun dealer), five years on the second count (providing a false statement in a firearm transaction), and 10 years on the third count (illegal possession of a firearm).

However, as a first time offender, it is unlikely that the president’s son will receive the maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.

The prosecution utilized the testimony of two key witnesses to throw Hunter’s character into question: Hallie Biden, Hunter’s late brother’s widow, and Kathleen Buhle. Both women had romantic relationships with Hunter Biden and spoke to his high degree of addiction with personal anecdotes.

Hunter did not testify in his own defense.

Jury deliberation lasted for about three hours. The verdict came in so fast that members of the Biden family were not present when it was read.

Following the verdict, President Biden said in a statement that he and the first lady will be there for their son “with our love and support.”

He also noted that he would “accept the outcome and continue to respect the judicial process” while his son considers an appeal.

However, some question if he would at least use his power as president to commute Hunter’s potential sentence in some way.

​​Rep. James Comer (R-KY), the Republican chairman of the House Oversight Committee, took to X to make a statement on the verdict:

🚨STATEMENT🚨 Hunter Biden’s sweetheart plea deal was smoked out after scrutiny by a federal judge. Today’s verdict is a step toward accountability but until the Department of Justice investigates everyone involved in the Bidens’ corrupt influence peddling schemes that generated… — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) June 11, 2024

Even though Biden was found guilty, other Republicans are also doubtful that the verdict will have any impact going forward.

Hunter Biden being convicted of a firearms charge is the ultimate red herring of red herrings. The DOJ allowed the statute of limitations expire on his most serious tax charges, buried evidence of the Bidens' foreign bribery allegations, and attempted to give Hunter a sweetheart… — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 11, 2024

Judge Maryellen Noreika has not issued a sentence yet, but it is standard practice for that news to come within 120 days.