How Laura Loomer Weaponizes Anti-Muslim Sentiment to Stifle Dissent

Laura Loomer has declared open season on Tucker Carlson, and with him, on the very principle that Americans can question their government’s foreign wars without being labeled traitors.

A pro-Israel right-wing activist, Loomer boasts of close ties to President Donald Trump and is now demanding that Carlson be investigated and jailed for “treason.” His crime? Opposing the genocide in Gaza and the war on Iran.

Such attacks on Carlson have prompted his allies to speak up. As the former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) wrote recently on X:

If you’re noticing Tucker Carlson being attacked from literally every direction of the political machine, it’s because they are terrified of him running for president. These people are vicious and evil and will attempt to destroy anyone who reveals the truth.

Whether or not one shares Greene’s assessment of Carlson’s electoral prospects (I tend to agree), her observation about the coordinated nature of the attacks is accurate. A faction within Trump’s own orbit is mobilizing to destroy a voice that has dared to challenge unconditional U.S. support for Israel’s wars.

What Loomer represents is a faction that wields the struggle against “Islamism” as a double-edged sword. Inwardly, it targets Americans who dissent from the dying pro-Israel consensus. Outwardly, it demands permanent war against Muslim nations—and brooks no Muslim allies.

This outward edge was on full display last week at the India Today Conclave 2026 in New Delhi, where the major Indian media organization gave Loomer a stage to unleash her polarizing rhetoric. During her session, she delivered a blistering attack on Pakistan, India’s regional foe, claiming it is a major global source of Islamist terrorism and indeed that the “biggest export out of Pakistan is Islamic terrorism.” The United States, she argued, should “impose maximum pressure: economic isolation, military dominance, and diplomatic isolation of enablers of Islamic terrorism like Pakistan.”

Loomer framed her appearance as part of a broader alliance: The world, she suggested, would be “more vulnerable to terror” without leaders like Trump, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. She even brought a supposed message from Trump himself, telling the conclave that the former president had said, “I love India… I love Modi.”

The issue is not only what she said, but that India Today provided a mainstream platform to a figure whose entire political identity rests on anti-Muslim agitation. By showcasing her vision of a U.S.–India–Israel axis united against “Islamic terrorism,” the outlet amplified a narrative that helped justify the Iraq fiasco in 2003 and now another catastrophic war unfolding against Iran.

Loomer’s attacks on Pakistan should not be dismissed as mere rhetoric. They prepare the ground to demand that the United States treat Islamabad as a terrorist state, with all the military consequences that potentially entails.

This is not a fringe view. Loomer claims proximity to Trump. At least six staffers were reportedly fired from the National Security Council after her meeting with Trump at the Oval Office in 2025. Her influence is real.

What her faction does not grasp—or does not care to grasp—is that Pakistan is not Gaza. It is a nuclear-armed state of nearly a quarter-billion people, with a powerful military and deep ties to China. It is also a counterterrorism partner for the U.S., including under the Trump administration.

The State Department underscored the “critical importance” of working jointly with Pakistan to address terrorist threats posed by ISIS–Khorasan, Tehreek-e Taliban Pakistan, and the Balochistan Liberation Army. The implication that the United States should treat Pakistan as the next target in an endless war on “Islamic terrorism” is not merely unhinged, but profoundly counterproductive and harmful to U.S. interests. Such a course of action would guarantee a generation of conflict and potentially even a nuclear exchange.

Yet this is precisely the logic of the Loomer faction. They do not see Muslims as potential partners or even as human beings with legitimate grievances. They also blithely ignore the fact that thousands of Muslims serve in the U.S. Army as loyal patriotic Americans.

Which brings us back to Tucker Carlson. The same worldview that demands war with Pakistan and the entire Islamic world also demands the criminalization of dissent at home. These are not separate projects. They are the same project.

If you can send Americans to die in endless wars you can send Americans to jail for opposing occupation and war. And if you can convince the public that Pakistan is the next existential threat, you can keep the war machine running forever.

Loomer should not be treated as a serious figure by mainstream media outlets. She should not be welcomed at prestigious conclaves in New Delhi. And she should certainly not have any influence over American foreign policy. Her vision of permanent war, if enacted, would alienate every Muslim-majority nation on earth, destabilize South Asia, and confirm the worst fears of those who already believe the West is engaged in a religious war. Equally devastatingly, it would also lead to crackdowns on freedoms at home, including freedom of speech and freedom from surveillance.

Tucker Carlson has opposed genocide and war. That is not treason. It is the bare minimum of human decency. Laura Loomer understands nothing except her own hunger for online clicks and political influence and her bottomless capacity for hatred. It is long past time to deny her any role in shaping America’s future.