House Oversight Committee: Biden Committed Impeachable Offenses

The House Committee on Oversight and Accountability released a report Monday asserting that President Joe Biden engaged conduct worthy of impeachment. The committee, chaired by Representative James Comer (R- KY), states that the president has “participated in a conspiracy to monetize his office of public trust to enrich his family,” mishandled classified information, and engaged in the obstruction of justice in order to conceal the extent of his involvement in unsavory practices.

The 291-page reports lays out a series of questionable business dealings done by various members of the Biden family, including his brother James and his son Hunter, the object of which was securing the influence of Joe Biden’s name and position as vice president of the United States.

The transactions detailed by the report include interactions with a Kazakhstani oligarch, Russian and Romanian businessmen, the Ukrainian natural gas company Burisima, and various corporations tied to the Communist Party of China. It also alleges that former donors to Joe Biden’s campaign provided large loans on questionable terms to the Biden family.

The report further argues that during his presidency, Biden has “repeatedly evinced a hostility towards and unwillingness to cooperate with the House’s impeachment inquiry and Congress’s legislative oversight,” arguing that the administration has impeded the investigation of his activities and obstructed the carriage of justice.

The report concludes that there is sufficient evidence to impeach the president: “As both president and vice president, Joe Biden has abused his office of public trust, putting his family’s financial interests above the interests of the American people. Although the Committees’ fact-finding is ongoing amid President Biden’s obstruction, the evidence uncovered in the impeachment inquiry to date already amounts to impeachable conduct.”