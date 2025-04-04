fbpx
Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Subscribe Subscribe
Politics

U.S. Economy Added 228,000 Jobs in March, Beating Expectations

State of the Union: Despite this, unemployment rose slightly.
US Department of Labor Bureau of Labor Statistics
Credit: Fink Avenue via Getty Images
Mason Letteau Stallings
Apr 4, 2025 1:00 PM
Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

The Bureau of Labor Statistics has reported that the U.S. economy added 228,000 jobs in March. This beat expectations for the March economy, with earlier projections only anticipating the addition of 135,000 jobs.

The addition of 228,000 jobs in March outperformed the average monthly increase of 158,000 over the previous 12 months. Health care, social assistance, transportation and warehousing, and retail employment witnessed the largest gains. Employment by the federal government fell by 4,000 in March, which was lower than the 11,000 decrease in federal jobs in February.

At the same time, the unemployment rate increased slightly to 4.2 percent. Since May 2024 the unemployment rate has remained in a narrow range between 4.0 and 4.2 percent. 

The number of people in not in the labor force who currently want a job also remained stable at approximately 5.9 million people. The number of part-time workers who would prefer full time employment also remained stable at roughly 4.8 million people.

More like this

TAC Right Now: America’s Liberation Day, France’s Tyranny Week

The American Conservative Today, 6:40 AM Eastern
Andrew Day and Sumantra Maitra talk to Jarrett Stepman of The Daily Signal.

How to Solve the Immigration Crisis

Andrew Day April 4, 2025
Republicans in Congress need to act now.

This Is What an Actually Effective Filibuster Looks Like

Jack Hunter April 4, 2025
Corey Booker might have rambled the longest, but Rand Paul made an impact.
Advertisement
×

Donate to The American Conservative Today

Your support helps us continue our mission of providing thoughtful, independent journalism. With your contribution, we can maintain our commitment to principled reporting on the issues that matter most.

Donate Today:

$5 $10 $40 Custom
Donate to The American Conservative Today