House Narrowly Defeats War Powers Resolution on Venezuela

The House on Wednesday narrowly defeated a war powers resolution aimed at restricting U.S. military action against Venezuela 213–211, with nine members not voting.

The measure, sponsored by Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), would have directed the president to remove U.S. armed forces from hostilities in or against Venezuela unless explicitly authorized by Congress.

Arguing for the resolution on the House floor, Massie warned against another regime change war based on justifications he characterized as shifting and dishonest.

Separately, in comments to the former Judge Andrew Napolitano, the media personality Tucker Carlson said Wednesday that he was told that members of Congress had been briefed on plans by the president to initiate military action against Venezuela without seeking congressional authorization. The journalist Dave DeCamp on Wednesday also reported that the Trump administration may soon announce war with Venezuela.