Harriet Hageman in Line for Wyoming Senate Seat

One of MAGA’s great warriors in the House of Representatives announced on Tuesday her campaign to be the next senator from the state of Wyoming: Rep. Harriet Hageman, a former trial lawyer who has become one of President Donald Trump’s staunchest defenders in Congress.

“This fight is about making sure the next century sees the advancements of the last, while protecting our culture and our way of life,” the two-term representative in Congress said in her launch video. “We must dedicate ourselves to ensuring that the next 100 years is the next great American century.”

With Trump’s backing in 2022, Hageman handily defeated Liz Cheney in the Republican primary despite a massive funding disadvantage before cruising to general election victory in a state dominated by the GOP. Hageman’s expressive dress and fiery disposition has made her a notable figure in the halls of Washington, DC, and Trump’s support has never waned. Throughout her two terms as a representative, Hageman has been a faithful supporter of Trump, defending his legal controversies and backing the president in the aftermath of January 6.

In a social media post shared Tuesday afternoon, Trump called Hageman a “TOTAL WINNER” who had his “Complete and Total Endorsement” in her bid to become the next senator of Wyoming.

“Harriet has ALWAYS delivered for Wyoming,” Trump added. “[She] will continue to do so in the United States Senate.”

Only hours after announcing her bid for Senate, Hageman was endorsed by the Club for Growth, which called her “a proven conservative.” It’s still unclear who else will run to replace the Republican Senator Cynthia Lummis, on December 19 announced her plans to not seek reelection. It’s also unlikely to matter in an overwhelmingly pro-Trump state.

A 1989 graduate of the University of Wyoming’s college of law, Hageman has vowed to keep Wyoming as the “leader in energy and food production” and has touted her work with the Trump administration to “pass 46 billion in additional funding for border security.” The congresswoman defended her hardline stance against illegal immigration at a town hall in Casper, Wyoming this fall.

“We appropriated sufficient funds to build an additional 701 miles of border walls,” Hageman told her constituents. “We are increasing detention capacity, we’re increasing the number of ICE and border patrol agents, and we have provided sufficient funds for at least 1 million deportations per year.”

Hageman spent much of her two terms in the House working on federal land policy, energy independence, and deregulation. In 2023, she tussled with FBI Director Merrick Garland and alleged that the government agency had participated in the censorship of conservative social media accounts during the lead up to and after the 2020 election. Hageman also pushed Garland to answer why the Biden appointee failed to respond to queries from Congressional delegates regarding the origins of the Covid-19 virus.

Recently, Hageman was one of the most vocal members of Congress who pushed for mandatory country of origin labeling for beef products in America. The Wyoming Republican led a bipartisan group of legislators seeking to require retailers to print labels on agricultural products to inform the American consumer if a beef product is imported from other countries.

“We have a right to say our beef comes from America if it comes from America and if it doesn't they shouldn't be able to say that,” Hageman said of the legislation.

In conversation at CPAC in 2025, Hageman spoke proudly of the embarrassment of natural riches the state of Wyoming provides the United States. “One of the things I’m so proud of from coming from Wyoming is we make people’s lives better,” Hageman said. “We heat your homes in the winter, we cool your homes in the summer, we put food on your table, we put a roof over your head, and we pave your highways.” During her time in Washington, Hageman has championed the coal industry, calling the natural resource “affordable, clean, and acceptable.”

Hageman is a social conservative who recently introduced the Parental Rights Relief Act that would allow parents the ability to sue in civil court over violations of federal law that permits them access to certain K-12 school materials, such as questionnaires, surveys, and evaluations on sensitive topics.

Hageman’s campaign for Senate creates a vacancy for Wyoming’s sole seat in Congress’s lower chamber, which has not been filled by a Democrat since Teno Roncalio served in Congress for nearly a decade in the 1970s. Speaking in her launch video Tuesday, Hageman said it would be “a great honor to keep advancing the America First agenda in the Senate.”