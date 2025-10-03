Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Politics

Hamas Ready to Negotiate Release of Hostages in Gaza

State of the Union: The militant group signals its readiness to enter mediated negotiations immediately.
Donald Trump with Abbas in 2017
Credit: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images
Spencer Neale
Oct 3, 2025 4:21 PM
Hamas responded to President Donald Trump’s Gaza proposal in a statement posted to Telegram on Friday, agreeing to negotiate the release of Israeli hostages, alive or dead, and hand over the administration of the Gaza Strip to an independent body “based on Palestinian national consensus and Arab and Islamic support”.

The armed militia group said it is willing to consider the release of hostages “according to the exchange formula contained in President Trump’s proposal, and as the field conditions for the exchange are met.”

“In this context, the movement affirms its readiness to immediately enter into negotiations through the mediators to discuss the details of this agreement,” wrote Hamas officials. The statement made no mention of disarmament, a key point to Trump’s proposal.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas announced his plan to draft a temporary constitution as well as his commitment to host general elections one year after the proposed ceasefire deal.

