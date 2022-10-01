fbpx
Russia

‘Goida!’ Russia’s ‘Holy War’

The Bear is wounded and humiliated. It is past time for peace initiatives
Rod Dreher
Oct 1, 2022 9:46 AM

Well, this sounds not at all Mordor-like:

And then there was Putin's speech there, which Kisin translates here. Basically, this is no longer about Ukraine for Putin; this is about war on the West.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has applied for NATO membership, which makes sense from a Kyiv perspective, but would be completely insane from the point of view of Western interests (thank goodness the Biden White House nixed it). Elbridge Colby gets it right in this thread, saying that there is no strategic benefit to the West in increasing the likelihood of NUCLEAR WAR WITH RUSSIA.

We need to be pushing for peace now. Who can do that? Which nation's diplomats? Listen to that "holy war" speech, and imagine what the Russian state is preparing its people for. This is not a video game. Per Colby, this is political theater that could lead us into the abyss.

Comments

