fbpx
Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Become a Member Subscribe
Politics

Giuliani Disbarred in New York

State of the Union: The hawkish politician also faces personal bankruptcy.
Giuliani shaking hands
Credit: David Lienemann/Getty Images
Mason Letteau Stallings
Jul 2, 2024 4:00 PM

The former New York mayor and prominent Republican Rudy Giuliani was disbarred Tuesday by a New York appellate court. According to the disbarment order, Giuliani had “flagrantly misused his prominent position as the personal attorney for former President Trump and his campaign.” The court rebuked Giuliani for statements made in the aftermath of the 2020 election, stating that he had told lies “designed distrust in the elective system of our country.”

The ruling comes at a time when Giuliani is facing personal bankruptcy owing to his legal difficulties. Giuliani told a bankruptcy court on Monday that he would like his assets to be sold to cover his debts, a move that would allow him to keep his future income.

Advertisement

Giuliani gained national attention in the 1990s and early 2000s for his tough-on-crime policies and response to the September 11 attacks. In 2008, Giuliani ran for the presidency on a platform in support of abortion and the Iraq War, and sparred with Representative Ron Paul (R-TX) over the latter’s support of foreign policy realism.

After the 2016 election, Rudy Giuliani became a supporter of Donald Trump, although, unlike Bolton, Giuliani has yet to break with the 45th president. After the 2016 election, both John Bolton and Rudy Giuliani were floated as possible candidates for secretary of state; Senator Rand Paul (R-KY), the son of Ron Paul, attacked the proposal citing the need for Trump to “pick people who agree with his foreign policy.”

More like this

‘Biden Replacement Theory’ Gains Steam with First Elected Democrat’s Defection

Bradley Devlin Today, 3:15 PM Eastern
State of the Union: Texas Rep. Lloyd Doggett became the first elected Democrat to publicly call for President Joe Biden to step down as…

Demonstrators at SCOTUS React to the Immunity Ruling

Mason Letteau Stallings July 2, 2024
Both anti- and pro-Trump demonstrators were present following the ruling in Trump v. United States.

The VA Must Stop Working for Illegals

Rep. Greg Steube July 2, 2024
It is a national embarrassment that lawbreakers from abroad get better service than American veterans.
Advertisement
Advertisement