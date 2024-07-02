Giuliani Disbarred in New York

The former New York mayor and prominent Republican Rudy Giuliani was disbarred Tuesday by a New York appellate court. According to the disbarment order, Giuliani had “flagrantly misused his prominent position as the personal attorney for former President Trump and his campaign.” The court rebuked Giuliani for statements made in the aftermath of the 2020 election, stating that he had told lies “designed distrust in the elective system of our country.”

The ruling comes at a time when Giuliani is facing personal bankruptcy owing to his legal difficulties. Giuliani told a bankruptcy court on Monday that he would like his assets to be sold to cover his debts, a move that would allow him to keep his future income.

Giuliani gained national attention in the 1990s and early 2000s for his tough-on-crime policies and response to the September 11 attacks. In 2008, Giuliani ran for the presidency on a platform in support of abortion and the Iraq War, and sparred with Representative Ron Paul (R-TX) over the latter’s support of foreign policy realism.

After the 2016 election, Rudy Giuliani became a supporter of Donald Trump, although, unlike Bolton, Giuliani has yet to break with the 45th president. After the 2016 election, both John Bolton and Rudy Giuliani were floated as possible candidates for secretary of state; Senator Rand Paul (R-KY), the son of Ron Paul, attacked the proposal citing the need for Trump to “pick people who agree with his foreign policy.”