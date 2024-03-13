fbpx
Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Become a Member Subscribe
Politics

Georgia Judge Dismisses Several Trump Charges

State of the Union: This marks the first time that charges in any of Trump’s criminal cases have been dismissed. 

New York Grand Jury Votes To Indict Former President Trump
Anastasia Kaliabakos
Mar 13, 2024 6:00 PM

On Wednesday, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee dismissed three of the charges against the former president Donald Trump, as of last night the official presumptive GOP presidential nominee. 

McAfee’s ruling comes as a setback to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who is currently facing possible removal from the case due to her romantic relationship with her colleague, Nathan Wade. The question of whether she will be disqualified will reportedly be decided be week’s end. 

Advertisement

Trump, along with over a dozen other defendants, has been charged with violating Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO). 

The judge made his decision based on the assertion that prosecutors did not provide enough details about the criminal accusations leveled against the former president. He wrote, “The lack of detail concerning an essential legal element is, in the undersigned’s opinion, fatal…. They do not give the Defendants enough information to prepare their defenses intelligently.”

This marks the first time that charges in any of Trump’s criminal cases have been dismissed. 

Trump’s attorney, Steve Sadow, said, “The ruling is a correct application of the law, as the prosecution failed to make specific allegations of any alleged wrongdoing on those counts.” He continued, “The entire prosecution of President Trump is political, constitutes election interference, and should be dismissed.”

The judge clarified that prosecutors have six months to submit a reindictment that includes the counts he dismissed to a grand jury. They also could ask for the ruling to be appealed. 

Trump is currently set to go to trial on March 25 in New York for allegedly falsifying business records, but his attorneys are currently seeking to postpone the hearing date.

Comments

Become a Member today for a growing stake in the conservative movement.
Join here!
Join here

More like this

Donald Trump Officially Becomes GOP Presumptive Nominee

Bradley Devlin March 13, 2024
If Trump wins come November, it’s vindication. If he loses under these circumstances, it could be a bitter electoral winter for the GOP.

Polarization Dominated the Hur Hearing

Anastasia Kaliabakos March 13, 2024
Both Republicans and Democrats took issue with the comprehensive analysis of the special counsel.

Flight 93 Redux

Scott McConnell March 13, 2024
Unlike in 2016, in 2024 there’s no obvious happy ending.
Advertisement
Advertisement