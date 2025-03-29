fbpx
Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Subscribe Subscribe
Politics

Gabbard Revokes Security Clearances From Biden, Harris, Clinton, Cheney

State of the Union: Gabbard’s decision was made following a White House memo requesting such a move last week.
Tulsi Gabbard
Credit: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Mason Letteau Stallings
Mar 29, 2025 12:00 PM
Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard announced Friday night that she has revoked the security clearance of former President Joe Biden. Other anti-Trump figures, ranging from the former Vice President Kamala Harris to the former Rep. Liz Cheney, also had their security clearances revoked. 

Advertisement

The decision to revoke the clearances followed a White House memo from last week requesting the revocations. Gabbard’s announcement omitted some of the persons named, such as the former National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and the former Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

More like this

Mike Waltz’s Skills Issue

Jude Russo March 29, 2025
I wouldn’t want this guy near my secrets of state!

Trump Yanks Hawk Stefanik’s UN Ambassador Nomination

Mason Letteau Stallings March 27, 2025 - 3:30 PM Eastern
State of the Union: The president cited the narrowness of Republicans’ House majority in the announcement.

Trump Announces 25 Percent Tariffs on Imported Cars

Joseph Addington March 27, 2025 - 8:35 AM Eastern
State of the Union: The new tariffs could be implemented within a week.
Advertisement
Advertisement
×

Donate to The American Conservative Today

Your support helps us continue our mission of providing thoughtful, independent journalism. With your contribution, we can maintain our commitment to principled reporting on the issues that matter most.

Donate Today:

$5 $10 $40 Custom
Donate to The American Conservative Today