Gabbard Revokes Security Clearances From Biden, Harris, Clinton, Cheney

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard announced Friday night that she has revoked the security clearance of former President Joe Biden. Other anti-Trump figures, ranging from the former Vice President Kamala Harris to the former Rep. Liz Cheney, also had their security clearances revoked.

Per @POTUS directive, I have revoked former President Joe Biden’s security clearance, and revoked clearances and access to classified information for Kamala Harris, Hillary Clinton, Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger, Fiona Hill, and Alexander Vindman. — DNI Tulsi Gabbard (@DNIGabbard) March 28, 2025

The decision to revoke the clearances followed a White House memo from last week requesting the revocations. Gabbard’s announcement omitted some of the persons named, such as the former National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and the former Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.