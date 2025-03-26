fbpx
Four U.S. Soldiers Missing in Lithuania

State of the Union: The NATO secretary-general had previously stated that they had been confirmed dead.
(Bumble Dee/Shutterstock)
Joseph Addington
Mar 26, 2025 9:34 PM
NATO issued a statement Wednesday that four American soldiers had gone missing and a search for them was ongoing, after NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte erroneously told reporters in Warsaw that he had been informed of their deaths.

The soldiers went missing during a training exercise near the border of Belarus in Lithuania. The armored vehicle they were crewing during the training has been found submerged in a body of water nearby.

Donate to The American Conservative Today